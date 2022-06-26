Johnny Depp Gets An Apology Letter From Disney Along With A Rs 2,535 Crore Offer To Return As Jack Sparrow

Ever since Johnny Depp won the defamation case against Amber Heard, he is trying to get his career back on track again. He will be getting $10.35 million; however, it seems he doesn’t care about the money and he really wants to get back to what he was before this case. Fans have been continuously asking Disney to apologise to the Pirates of the Caribbean and now the company has sent an apology letter along with an offer of Rs 2,535 crores to return back as Jack Sparrow in the famous movie franchise.

Johnny Depp’s career went down drastically when Amber Heard accused him and he stopped getting movie offers as well. The movies such as Fantastic Beast 3 and Pirates of the Caribbean refused to feature him. However, the tables have turned now and reports suggest that Johnny Depp has been asked to return back as Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean movie and he will be getting Rs 2,535 crores for it.

SEE ALSO: Amber Heard Trolled For Shopping At Discount Store After Lawyer’s Say She Can’t Pay Johnny Depp In Defamation Case

Disney apologised to Johnny Depp and has offered to pay him Rs 2,535 crores for the role of Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean. However, it is not confirmed whether the actor will return back to the franchise as the reports only suggest that the company had sent a gift hamper with an apology letter but there is no information about how Johnny has received this sweet gesture.

During the defamation trial, Johnny Depp had said that he would not return to the franchise even if Disney paid him $300 million. However, the fans really want to see the actor starring as Jack Sparrow in the next Pirates of the Caribbean movie.

SEE ALSO: Video Of Johnny Depp Returning As Captain Jack Sparrow On Disneyland Castle Goes Viral; Fans Says ‘It’s A Sign’

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : Johnny Depp Gets An Apology Letter From Disney Along With A Rs 2,535 Crore Offer To Return As Jack Sparrow