Johnny Depp fans called out for ‘harassing’ Lily-Rose Depp with messages about her father

A viral tweet revealed the extent of messages Lily-Rose Depp is receiving from fans of her father Johnny Depp in the midst of his multi-million-dollar defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Depp shares Lily-Rose with ex-wife Vanessa Paradis. The pair separated as a couple in 2012 after 14 years together.

Twitter user Ahmad posted four screenshots of comments on one of the 22-year-old actor’s recent Instagram posts with the caption, “this is just insane.”

The comments included: “Please support your father. Regardless of YOUR relationship with him you know that Amber is NOT THE VICTIM. Support him please, speak up!!!!”

Others called the model out for not posting a photo of her father in solidarity. “Not a single pic of your dad! What kind of human being are u!?” one account wrote, adding in a second: “After years you will be gone and forgotten and people will only remember you as the daughter of a legendary man.”

In a follow-up tweet, Ahmad shared a reply from a user who groundlessly suggested that the users harassing Depp’s daughter were in fact Heard fans trying to make his supporters look bad. “You can’t make this s*** up,” Ahmad wrote.

People responded to the screenshots criticising Depp’s supporters for inundating Lily-Rose with messages about the trial.

“Do they think he would be happy that they’re harrassing his daughter or what,” one wrote.

“Whether these are people trying to make Johnny Depp fans look bad or not, leave his daughter alone. It’s his case with Amber. Not hers. Shame on y’all,” said another.

And another wrote: “Y’all harassing her over a man y’all have never met. Parasocial relationships are a disease. Y’all have no consideration that maybe all this is difficult for her, y’all feel entitled to her time & energy. It’s sick.”

Depp is suing Heard for $50m (£40m) for implying he abused her in a 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post.

Heard is countersuing for $100m (£80m), accusing Mr Depp of orchestrating a “smear campaign” against her and describing his lawsuit as a continuation of “abuse and harassment”.

The case is ongoing – follow live updates here.

