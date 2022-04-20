Johnny Depp cringes as he describes seeing photo of faeces on his bed days after fight with Amber Heard

Johnny Depp described seeing a photo of faeces on his bed days after a fight with Amber Heard as he testified in court.

The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.

“It was so outside, it was so bizarre and so grotesque that I could only laugh,” Mr Depp said.

He said he didn’t see Ms Heard between 22 April and 21 May 2016 because he had “received some news that was as absurd and grotesque and cruel, and then I was shown a picture of what the problem was”.

As Ms Heard was out of town, Mr Depp wanted to visit the penthouse where she was staying to collect items that were important to him but his security guard said it wasn’t a good time.

He said he was shown a photo of “our bed and on my side of the bed was human faecal matter so I understood why it wasn’t a good time to go down there”.

More follows…

