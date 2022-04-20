Johnny Depp compares relationship with Amber Heard to abuse from his mother

Johnny Depp compared his marriage to Amber Heard to his abusive relationship with his mother as he testified in his ongoing defamation trial on Wednesday (20 April).

The actor said he was called names, “berated” and “made a fool of” by Ms Heard during their relationship. He said that he drew upon his relationship with his mother during arguments with Ms Heard.

“I went to straight to what I had learned as a youth, which was to remove myself from the situation so that it couldn’t continue,” Mr Depp said.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.