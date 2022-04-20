Johnny Depp compares relationship with Amber Heard to abuse from his mother

Posted on April 20, 2022 0

Johnny Depp compared his marriage to Amber Heard to his abusive relationship with his mother as he testified in his ongoing defamation trial on Wednesday (20 April).

The actor said he was called names, “berated” and “made a fool of” by Ms Heard during their relationship. He said that he drew upon his relationship with his mother during arguments with Ms Heard.

“I went to straight to what I had learned as a youth, which was to remove myself from the situation so that it couldn’t continue,” Mr Depp said.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Johnny Depp compares relationship with Amber Heard to abuse from his mother