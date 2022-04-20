Johnny Depp Claims He 'Never Struck' Ex Amber Heard; Says He Has Waited 6 Years To Tell His Side Of Story

Johnny Depp finally took the stand and testified against his ex-wife Amber Heard on Tuesday as their libel case continues in court. For the very first time, Depp spoke about his relationship with Heard and denied all the allegations made by Heard’s lawyers, and said that they were ‘heinous and disturbing’. The actor testified for around 3 hours and gave a detailed account of his early relationship with Heard and how after a year her personality changed. Depp also spoke about his drug addiction and claimed that he took drugs to numb his pain rather than party.

SEE ALSO: Amber Heard Says Johnny Depp Sexually Assaulted Her Using A Liquor Bottle As Their Defamation Case Continues

As per AP, Depp said that his only goal was to get the truth out because this wasn’t fair to him and his children. He said, “My goal is the truth because it killed me that all these people I had met over the years … that these people would think that I was a fraud.”

Depp denied ever hitting Heard, calling the physical and sexual assault allegations against him disturbing, heinous, and “not based in any species of truth.” The actor said that he had been waiting for six years to tell his side of the story.

“i didn’t deserve that. nor did my children. (..) i pride myself on honesty. i pride myself on truth. truth is the only thing i’m interested in.” – johnny depp about amber heard. #justiceforjohnnydepp pic.twitter.com/Weqed3rISx — b ✧⡱ (@j0hnnycdpp) April 19, 2022

Speaking about their early relationship Depp said, “She was attentive, she was loving. She was smart. She was kind. She was funny. She was understanding … We had many things in common, certain blues music … literature.” Depp also spoke about his substance abuse problem and said that he wasnt some maniac who needs to be high all the time and that Heard and her team had ‘grossly embellished’ his drug addiction.

SEE ALSO: Amber Heard Almost Didn’t Return In ‘Aquaman 2’ Due To ‘Chemistry Concerns’ With Jason Momoa

Depp said. “And I’m sorry to say, but a lot of it is just plainly false. I think that it was an easy target for her to hit.” He also admitted that he consumed drugs due to an injury that had occurred during the shooting of Pirates Of The Caribbean 4.

“i think [my substance abuse] was an easy target for [amber heard] to hit because once you’ve trusted somebody (..) and you’ve told them all the secrets of your life that information can be used against you”

– johnny depp #justiceforjohnnydepp pic.twitter.com/sFjoX7ae3x — b ✧⡱ (@j0hnnycdpp) April 19, 2022

Depp is suing Heard for $50 million for writing an op-ed for The Washington Post in which she claimed she was a survivor of domestic abuse, although Heard didn’t name Depp, the article came out just 2 year after their marriage ended.

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : Johnny Depp Claims He 'Never Struck' Ex Amber Heard; Says He Has Waited 6 Years To Tell His Side Of Story