Johnny Depp cackled as he held dog out car window and threatened to put it in microwave, court hears

Johnny Depp dangled his dog out of the window of a moving car and joked about putting it in a microwave after he flew into a rage with Amber Heard over a painting from her former partner, according to bombshell courtroom testimony.

Amber Heard’s sister Whitney Henriquez took the stand in Fairfax, Virginia, on Wednesday where she testified about the shocking alleged incident that unfolded on 21 March 2013.

Mr Depp is suing his ex-wife for defamation over a 2018 op-ed she penned for The Washington Post where she described herself as a “a public figure representing domestic abuse”.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor is not named in the article, which is titled “I spoke up against sexual violence – and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.

However Mr Depp claims that it falsely implies that he is a domestic abuser – something that he strongly denies – and that it has left him struggling to land roles in Hollywood. He is suing for $50m.

Ms Heard is countersuing for $100m, accusing Mr Depp of orchestrating a “smear campaign” against her and describing his lawsuit as a continuation of “abuse and harassment”.

