Johnny Depp attorney who called Amber Heard’s abuse claims ‘fake’ refuses to answer 75 questions from her team

Johnny Depp’s attorney refused to answer more than 75 questions from Amber Heard’s lawyers in the multi-million-dollar defamation trial on Thursday – despite admitting that he had spoken to the press and given information to so-called “internet journalists” about the former couple.

Adam Waldman gave video testimony back in February after being subpoenaed by Ms Heard’s legal team.

Mr Waldman, who has worked on and off on Mr Depp’s legal team since October 2016, is at the centre of the Aquaman actress’s $100m counterclaim in the trial after he called her allegations of abuse “fake” and “a hoax”.

The testimony was repeatedly disrupted by Mr Depp’s attorney Ben Chew who advised Mr Waldman not to answer several questions, citing “attorney-client privilege” between Mr Waldman and Mr Depp.

In total, he refused to answer 75 questions put to him by Ms Heard’s lawyers including questions around whether he was acting on behalf of Mr Depp when he gave interviews to the press about Ms Heard.

Mr Waldman did confirm that he met Mr Depp in October 2016 – five months after Ms Heard filed for divorce – and was hired into his legal team.

He confirmed that he did not have personal knowledge of the couple or witness their interactions when they were together.

Mr Waldman’s refusal to answer dozens of questions put to him in the deposition appears to be out of character for the attorney who has spoken to the media on several occasions about the couple’s legal disputes.

He was shown a section of a 2018 Rolling Stone interview with Mr Depp which read: “It was Adam Waldman who first contacted Rolling Stone about writing a story about the injustice being done to Depp’s reputation and bottom line. He pointed to what he perceived to be an anti-Depp story in the Hollywood Reporter.”

Mr Waldman testified that it wasn’t true that he had first contacted the magazine about writing an article, saying it was Mr Depp who had done so.

When asked about his comments made in an interview with the MailOnline, Mr Waldman said “I believe I said that, yes”.

Mr Depp is suing his ex-wife for defamation over a 2018 op-ed she penned for The Washington Post where she described herself as a “a public figure representing domestic abuse”.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor is not named in the article, which is titled “I spoke up against sexual violence – and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.

However Mr Depp claims that it falsely implies that he is a domestic abuser – something that he strongly denies – and that it has left him struggling to land roles in Hollywood. He is suing for $50m.

Ms Heard is countersuing for $100m, accusing Mr Depp of orchestrating a “smear campaign” against her and describing his lawsuit as a continuation of “abuse and harassment”.

Her defamation counterclaim was initially filed over Mr Waldman’s comments where he accused Ms Heard of lying about the domestic violence she said she suffered at the hands of Mr Depp, branding her accusations “fake”, a “sexual violence hoax” and an “ambush”.

Mr Waldman, whose Twitter account was suspended for violating the site’s private information policy, was later reportedly dropped from Mr Depp’s legal team but is now back working as his counsel.

