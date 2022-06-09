Johnny Depp attorney Camille Vasquez speaks about being ‘inspiration’ to women studying law

Johnny Depp’s attorney Camille Vasquez has spoken about being an “inspiration” to women who want to work in law after winning the actor’s defamation trial against Amber Heard.

Ms Vasquez spoke about the case on ABC’s Good Morning America on Wednesday, telling hosts that it was “overwhelming” to have become an overnight star during the bombshell trial.

“It’s been surreal and if I’m being honest a bit overwhelming,” she said.

“But if I can be an inspiration to young women that want to go to law school and study and work hard then it was all worth it.”

