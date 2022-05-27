Johnny Depp asks jurors to ‘give him his life back’ after it was ‘ruined’ by Amber Heard in closing argument

Johnny Depp is pleading with jurors to “give him his life back” after he claims it was “ruined” by Amber Heard’s allegations of domestic abuse, as closing arguments finally got under way in the former couple’s high-profile defamation trial on Friday morning.

Mr Depp’s attorney Camille Vasquez told jurors that the evidence in the trial had shown Ms Heard was the “abuser” and Mr Depp was the “abused” in their relationship, saying that both Mr Depp’s “good name” and his “life” is at stake as they make their verdict.

“There is an abuser in this courtroom but it is not Mr Depp,” she said.

“And there is a victim of domestic abuse in this courtroom but it is not Ms Heard.”

Ms Vasquez told the court that it was exactly six years to the day that Ms Heard “falsely” accused her ex-husband of domestic abuse when she filed for a domestic violence restraining order.

“On May 27 2016, Ms Heard walked into a courthouse in Los Angeles, California to get a no notice ex-parti restraining order against Mr Depp and in doing so ruined his life by falsely telling the world that she is a survivor of domestic abuse at the hands of Mr Depp,” she said.

“Today, on May 27 2022 – exactly six years later – we ask you to give Mr Depp his life back by telling the world that Mr Depp is not the abuser that Ms Heard says he is and hold Ms Heard accountable for her lies.

“What is at stake in this trial is a man’s good name. Even more than that what is at stake in this trial is a man’s life.”

“The life that he lost when he was accused of a heinous crime and the life he could live when he is finally vindicated.”

Mr Depp is suing his ex-wife for defamation over a 2018 op-ed she penned for The Washington Post where she described herself as a “a public figure representing domestic abuse”.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor is not named in the article, which is titled “I spoke up against sexual violence – and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.

However Mr Depp claims that it falsely implies that he is a domestic abuser – something that he strongly denies – and that it has left him struggling to land roles in Hollywood. He is suing for $50m.

Ms Heard is countersuing for $100m, accusing Mr Depp of orchestrating a “smear campaign” against her and describing his lawsuit as a continuation of “abuse and harassment”.

