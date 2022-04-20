Johnny Depp apologises for vulgar language used in texts shown in court

Johnny Depp apologised for the language he used in text messages introduced in court as evidence during his libel lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

“I am ashamed of some of the references made. I’m embarrassed that at the time the heat of the moment, the heat of the pain that I was feeling, went to dark places,” Depp said.

Depp is suing Heard for $50m after she wrote an opinion piece in 2018 referring to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

