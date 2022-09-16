Johnny Depp And Amber Heard Trial Film Adaption ‘Hot Take’ Will Be Led By Mark Hapka, Megan Davis

John Depp and Amber Heard’s highly televised defamation case is all set to be adapted into a feature film. The movie titled Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial will not see a theatrical release but is set to debut exclusively on the free Tubi streaming service. The makers recently unveiled the cast as Mark Hapka (Parallels’, Days of Our Lives) who will be playing Depp and Megan Davis (Alone in the Dark) as Heard.

Hot Take will follow Depp and Heard’s relationship and their controversial two-month-long court case in the US. The film will also star Melissa Marty joining the team as Depp`s lawyer Camille Vasquez and Mary Carrig will be seen playing Heard`s lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft.

I absolutely do not want to see “hot take: the depp/heard case” on tubi or anywhere else — 🧜‍♀️ (@Jurgen_Prochnow) September 16, 2022

While not much has been revealed about the film, Adam Lewinson, Tubia`s chief content officer, said in a statement, that the film is set “to capture a timely take on a story that became part of the cultural zeitgeist, painting a unique picture of what millions watched play out in the headlines over the summer.”

Reports have revealed that the film is already set to premiere by the end of September. However, the news did not sit well with fans. Amber’s fans claimed that the film should not be released, and even started a new petition for the same.

Sign this Petition to call on @Tubi to pull this film. Amber has suffered enough. You can hide your signature and it takes 1 minute. Tubi: Do Not Release the ‘Hot Take: Depp v. Heard’ movie – Sign the Petition! https://t.co/x7cnP1aR0b via @Change — Valentina (@iagreevalentina) September 16, 2022

One user said, “I absolutely do not want to see “hot take: the depp/heard case” on tubi or anywhere else.” Another asked why the film has been titled ‘Hot Take’: “if new depp-heard movie doesnt highlight how unfair trial has been and how tilted the stakes were, with a nuanced depiction of toxic fanculture and misogyny prevalent in society, it would be just pandering to what happened in the mainstream narrative..wont be a real ‘hot take'”

Take a look at more reactions:

if new depp-heard movie doesnt highlight how unfair trial has been and how tilted the stakes were, with a nuanced depiction of toxic fanculture and misogyny prevalent in society, it would be just pandering to what happened in the mainstream narrative..wont be a real ‘hot take’ — Shreya Mukherjee (@shreya27mukh) September 16, 2022

Why tf is it called hot take?! Siding with Depp is the most cold, socially acceptable take ever! Siding with Amber is the hot take. They had to rush it through people are seeing through this trial for what it really was. And it isn’t Depp being innocent. — Cami🦈 (@TheBadfish_) September 16, 2022

a movie… about the depp/heard trial that happened less than six months ago… called hot take… pic.twitter.com/G5htmc2ngB — i want to bailey-ve 🛸 (@been_herde) September 15, 2022

Written by Guy Nicolucci and directed by Sara Lohman, Hot Take has been backed by Fox Entertainment`s MarVista Entertainment.

