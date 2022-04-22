Johnny Depp-Amber Heard's Defamation Case Turns Ugly; Actor Claims Latter Defecated On His Side Of The Bed

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s ongoing $50 million defamation case seems to be getting uglier when the latter made shocking revelation about his ex-wife while claiming that she was the one who became violent when things started to fall apart. The ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor even claimed that Heard even defecated on his side of their bed during his testimony on Wednesday.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Depp even refuted all assault allegations made by Heard and stated that he has never struck anyone in his life. During the trial, Depp even recounted the disturbing event of discovering human feces on his side of their bed. Talking about the episode, Depp stated that he had gone home to collect his prized-belongings when Heard was at the Coachella music concert, but their security guard Sean Bett adviced him that it wasn’t a good time to go in there. When quizzed why, the latter showed him a photo of human fecal matter on his side of the bed.

Sharing his reaction to Heard’s actions, Depp added that the only thing that he did was laugh. “My initial response to that was, I mean I laughed. It was so outside. It was so bizarre and so grotesque that I could only laugh. So I did not go down there that day,” he said in the court. While Depp’s statement has become the talking point on the internet, the ongoing defamation trial seems to get murkier with each day.

Talking about the ex-couple’s history, the popular actors, who met in 2011 got married in 2015 but decided to part ways in 2016 after Heard accused Depp of domestic abuse. While their divorce was finalised in 2017, Heard talked about being a survivor of domestic abuse in a 2018 opinion piece which was published in the Washington Post. Responding to which Deep filed a $50 million defamation suit against his ex-wife.

