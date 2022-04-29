Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Defamation Trial: Elon Musk, Alleged Of Threesome With Actress, Will Not Testify In Court

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s ongoing defamation trial has been the talk of the town since the past three weeks. And with both the actors making shocking revelations in the last few days, fans have been having a difficult time choosing a side. And the latest update from the case is also going to grab your attention as it involves billionaire Elon Musk, who is reported to have a ‘three-way affair’ with the ‘Aquaman’ actress.

According to a New York Post report, Musk, who has been eyeing to buy beverage giant Coca-Cola after acquiring Twitter earlier this week, will reportedly not testify as a witness in the court. While the billionaire and actor James Franco were expected to take the stand, the latest update from the trial suggest that they won’t even appear in the court.

While both (Musk and Franco) were on Heard’s witness list, the report confirmed Musk’s attorney stating that his client will not testify in court. Meanwhile, a few days back, Musk in a conversation with Page Six, had cleared his stance by refuting all the ‘three-way affair’ allegations with Heard and Cara Delevingne. “Cara and I are friends, but we’ve never been intimate. She would confirm this,” he said.

Talking about his relationship with Heard, the Tesla founder added, “I wish to confirm again that Amber and I only started going out about a month after her divorce filing. I don’t think I was ever even in the vicinity of Amber during their marriage.” Read more about it here.

While Depp was replaced in ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ due to the allegations filed against him by his ex-wife Heard, fans have now come out in his support and filed a petition to remove the actress from the upcoming sequel of DC’s ‘Aquaman’ franchise. Acording to various reports, the petition has already received more than two million signature.

