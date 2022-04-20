Johnny Depp accuses Amber Heard of denying him withdrawal meds during detox: ‘That was the lowest point in my life’

Johnny Depp has accused Amber Heard of denying him withdrawal medication as he tried to detox from opioids, calling it “the lowest point in my life”.

Mr Depp told the court that although he was not comfortable admitting it publicly, he owned a private island in the Bahamas, where he traveled with private nurse Debbie Lloyd and Ms Heard to detox.

He told the court, during his defamation trial against his ex-wife, about the pain he felt as he tried to kick the drugs, describing it as “like nothing I’ve ever experienced before”.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star then recalled for the court how he had “begged” Ms Heard to give him the detox medications to ease his withdrawals as he tried to wean himself off of the drugs.

“The effects of the withdrawals were really coming on and I said to Ms Heard ‘I’m gonna need the meds now.’ And she looked at the clock and said ‘It’s not time.’”

“I said no, no, no, you don’t understand, this is not about clocks and watches and things, Im going into the s***.

“I hate saying this, and I hate to have to admit this, but that was, I believe that was about the lowest point in my life, that was the lowest I had ever felt as a human being because I had to say, “Please, please, may I have the meds? Because it’s really kicking in.’ And she was adamant, ‘No, it’s not time, it’s not time.’”

Mr Depp then explained that during the incident he had rolled off a couch and was sitting on the floor “crying, tears streaming down my face, begging another human being to please, give me the meds that will take this away and she would not, she was adamant ‘Nope it’s not time, 4 o’clock.’”

Mr Depp then said he told his doctors that Ms Heard had denied him the detox medications when he needed them.

“I told them I don’t think it’s going to work anymore, that we need to leave the island. She can’t be with me when I’m going through the rest of this detoxification,” he said.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Johnny Depp accuses Amber Heard of denying him withdrawal meds during detox: ‘That was the lowest point in my life’