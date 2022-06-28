John McEnroe and Sue Barker pay tribute to jailed Boris Becker during Wimbledon coverage

John McEnroe and Sue Barker expressed their support for Boris Becker during the BBC’s coverage of Wimbledon on Monday evening.

The pair said they “love and miss” the six-time grand slam champion, who was jailed for two and a half years in April for hiding millions worth of assets to avoid paying debts.

“I’m going to keep it very short and sweet, Boris, we love you, we miss you man,” McEnroe said.

“We do indeed,” Barker added, agreeing with his message of support.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.