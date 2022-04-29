John Lewis drops a £39 deckchair for reclining in style this summer

‘Tis the season for bank holidays. With one on the way and a four-day weekend in June fast approaching, now’s the time to start revamping your outdoor set-up (whether the sun is behaving itself or not).

From Aldi’s sell-out garden line to M&S’s new affordable rattan range, there are myriad options if you’re shopping on a budget. Now, John Lewis & Partners’s Anyday range has dropped a reasonably priced collection of outdoor furniture that’s perfect for sprucing up your space.

And beyond the sofas, rugs, parasols and cushions, the range’s £39 deckchair is a stylish standout. While once just the remit of beaches, parks and poolsides, these folding chairs are now a firm fixture of contemporary outdoor interiors.

Providing the perfect spot to relax and recline during balmy days, it’s no surprise that they’ve found a way into our gardens – being comfier than your bog-standard garden seat, yet more practical than a sun lounger. With top-quality deckchairs costing upwards of £80, this design is a great alternative that won’t scrimp on quality (trust us, we’ve tried plenty of buys from the Anyday range).

Ready to lean into the heat? Here’s how to snap up John Lewis’s deckchair.

John Lewis & Partners Anyday garden deckchair, natural: £39, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis & Partners )

A standout from John Lewis’s Anyday garden range, the stalwart’s garden deckchair is a steal at under £40.

The FSC-certified eucalyptus wood frame will help add some natural hues to your outdoor space, coming complete with a white fabric sling. Perfect for those averse to DIY, the folding chair comes fully assembled for immediate use.

Preventing wear and tear, the eucalyptus wood is naturally moisture-resistant, while the hardy frame has been tested to withstand a weight of 110kg. We can vouch for the quality of John Lewis’s outdoor furniture, as a near-identical frame (£39, Johnlewis.com) – minus the sling – earned a spot in our round-up of the best deck chairs.

Crafted from the same eucalyptus wood, our reviewer said: “The frame is sturdy and feels really high quality, with the same easy way of attaching or removing the sling using wooden dowelling.”

With many premium quality deckchairs coming in at double the price, we predict a sell-out of John Lewis’s affordable winner.

