John Lewis Christmas advert 2021: When will it be released and how can I watch?

It’s time to deck the halls with boughs of holly, because the Christmas season is nigh. But although Mariah Carey heralded the arrival of the festive season with a smash, every Briton knows it’s not really Christmas until the John Lewis Christmas advert airs on our screens.

The highly-anticipated John Lewis Christmas advert is beloved for featuring heart-warming stories and endearing characters, and this year will be no different. There are already rumours swirling on social media about what the advert could be about, following the appearance of installations in London and Newcastle.

So when will John Lewis release its Christmas advert this year, and where can you see it?

When will the John Lewis Christmas advert air?

John Lewis generally launches its festive campaign around mid-November. Last year, its joint advert with Waitrose was released on 13 November, and on 14 November the year before that.

As with every year, the advert is kept firmly under wraps until the launch. However, some eagle-eyed fans of the retailer have spotted installations of “UFO crash landings” in London’s Southbank and Newcastle’s Northumberland Street, both of which have a sign saying: “Christmas is landing 04/11/21 #UnexpectedGuest”

The sudden appearance of the installations this week have caused a flurry of rumours on social media that they could be hints towards John Lewis’ Christmas advert this year.

But a spokesperson for John Lewis told The Sun: “Speculation about our Christmas advert is always out of this world.”

There will likely be a charitable element, with John Lewis dedicating 100 per cent of profits from last year’s advert’s corresponding merchandise to Home-Start and FareShares.

The retailer also used its 2015 “Man on the Moon” advert to raise funds for Age UK and its 2017 “Moz the Monster” advert was created in partnership with children’s charity Barnardo’s.

Where can I watch the John Lewis Christmas advert?

Previous years suggest that the John Lewis Christmas advert will launch first on the retailer’s social media channels, and then make its television debut on ITV.

In 2020, the advert was broadcast on ITV during The Voice, and in 2019, it was aired during X Factor.

Who might sing on the John Lewis Christmas advert this year?

Beyond tear-jerking stories and charming characters, the retailer’s beloved festive adverts are also known for featuring top artists singing the backing tracks.

Last year, soul singer Celeste sang “A Little Love” to accompany the animated advert, while Dan Smith of Bastille sang a cover of “Can’t Fight This Feeling” by REO Speedwagon for the 2019 advert.

Some reports have tipped Adele as the chosen artist for this year’s John Lewis advert, but other best-selling UK artists this year include Dua Lipa and Ed Sheeran.

