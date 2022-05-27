John Lewis and IndyBest-approved kids’ fashion rental TheLittleLoop have joined forces

With summer holidays – aka wedding season – fast approaching, and a new school year to follow, you may be considering little one’s wardrobe.

From occasionwear to essentials, it can be expensive shopping for growing tots, with outfits quickly becoming a tight squeeze after a few seasons of wear. Not ideal for sustainabilty either, these items can be left to languish at the back of the drawer, ultimately ending up in landfill.

So, and here’s the big news – high street darling John Lewis & Partners has now joined forces with kids’ clothing rental service, TheLittleLoop. You may have caught wind of the sustainably-minded company after it featured on Dragon’s Den early this year or in our review of the best kids rental services where it won top spot.

Our tester found it housed “the types of clothes that kids delight in wearing, from ethical brands that appeal to eco-conscious parents, too.” And now, with John Lewis & Partners on board there’s more choice – 48 pieces no less, from jackets and cardigans to hoodies and jeans – than ever.

But how does it work exactly? Starting from £18 a month, which earns you about £165 worth of clothes (or quarterly for £50) the subscution servies allows you to swap in items whenever suits.

We’ve picked out some standout pieces that are available right now – happy renting.

(TheLittleLoop)

If you’ve a nuptial bash coming up, this adorably smart waistcoat could be just the thing to complete their look. Available in sizes 3-4 years to 11-12, you could always pair it with twill jacket and suit trousers to match.

(TheLittleLoop)

Any mini palaeontologist’s in the making will surely adore this fun dino knit. It comes in sizes to fit little renters from 12-18 months to 3-4 years and boasts cute and practical buttons to make life a little easier. With pastel green and white stripes, this could be the perfect knit for chillier summer days.

John Lewis & Partners heirloom collection floral dress and headband Thelittleloop.com

(ThelittleLoop)

With warmer weather on its way and garden parties brewing, this floral smock is certainly worth considering – looking like it’s swanned straight off the pages of a fairytale, we reckon it will be a big hit, with a matching headband for the final flourish.

(TheLittleLoop)

Jeans are the year-round staple because, as much as we’d hate to admit, the British summer can pack a chill. This cotton pair with a mock fly is available in for babies aged 12-18 months and young kids aged 3-4 years. Why not pair it with the retailer’s grandad shirt or, for older kids, give the black skinny jeans a try?

