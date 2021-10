Oklahoma has carried out its first execution in six years.

John Marion Grant, who was given a death sentence in 1999 for fatally stabbing a cafeteria worker while in prison, was given a lethal injection on Thursday afternoon.

He reportedly yelled out profanity and vomited before being declared dead at 4:21 pm.

More details to come on this breaking news story…

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link John Grant: Inmate yells and vomits as Oklahoma resumes controversial execution method after six years