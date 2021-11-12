John Faragher: Essex chair resigns over alleged racist language in 2017 board meeting

John Faragher has resigned from his role as Essex chair with immediate effect following a historic allegation of racist language used by him at a board meeting in 2017.

Faragher stepped down after a meeting on Thursday and while he strongly denies the incident, the club are intent on reviewing why it was not fully and independently investigated at the time.

New chief executive John Stephenson said: “There is no place for discrimination of any kind at Essex County Cricket Club.

“This is a proud club with a zero-tolerance policy towards racism and any form of discrimination and, as Essex Cricket’s new Chief Executive Officer, I will not hesitate to uphold those principles and drive out any form of discrimination that is uncovered.”

He added: “I was made aware of this single allegation on Thursday having joined the club four weeks ago. The Board met last night [Thursday] during which John Faragher’s resignation was unanimously accepted by the Board.

“We are committed to working with the England & Wales Cricket Board to eradicate discrimination from the game.

“This is an important first step, but the club must now act further. Our internal reporting mechanisms will be reviewed to ensure that matters such as this are dealt with appropriately and immediately.

“I intend for those next actions to be communicated as soon as possible.”

Stephenson only took over day-to-day running of the County Championship club in October and revealed he first found out about the alleged incident which involved Faragher this week.

More to follow…

