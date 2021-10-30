John Abraham's 'Satyamev Jayate 2' Trailer Sparks Hilarious Meme-Fest Online & They Are Too Good To Avoid

John Abraham, who impressed the audience once again with his stellar performance in Sanjay Gupta’s crime-drama Mumbai Saga, as the main anti-hero Amartya Rao, recently dropped the trailer of his next movie, Satyamev Jayate 2. But unlike Abraham’s previous successful outings, the Milap Zaveri directorial failed to impress the audience. Instead, the trailer sparked off a hilarious meme-fest on the internet within no time. From finding similarities between Satyamev Jayate 2 and Salman Khan’s previous releases (defying logic and physics) to comparing John Abraham’s expression(less) acting with Hrithik Roshan’s Koi Mil Gaya famed alien Jadoo, meme-makers left no stone unturned in churning out a series of hilarious memes inspired by the movie trailer.

Sharing the trailer on the microblogging site, John Abraham wrote, “CORRUPTION karenge DHER, Bharat Maa ke TEEN SHER!” While the popular actor has managed to pull off some breathtaking stunts, the trailer introduced us to Divya Khosla Kumar’s character as well. But it was the glimpse of Nora Fatehi’s special dance number that stole the show. However, it wasn’t enough to save the trailer as memes related to the movie have now gone viral on the internet. Check out some funny memes here:

Salman Khan to John Abraham After watching #SatyamevaJayate2Trailer pic.twitter.com/wsy376TWAo — Yash ʰⁱⁿᵈᵘ ˢʰᵉʳ🚩 (@SRKianYash_) October 25, 2021

‘Me try to understand the trailer of Satyameva Jayate 2’… 🥲🥲🥲#SatyamevaJayate2Trailer pic.twitter.com/dCSKtYq3lr — Shoaib Chauhan (@mr_memer_2801) October 25, 2021

After multiple delays due to the pandemic, Satyameva Jayate 2 is finally going to release in cinema halls on November 25. And sharing his happiness with all his fans, John said, “I am very happy that cinemas have now re-opened even in Maharashtra, and now the audiences will be able to experience Satyameva Jayate 2 in theatres. This film is meant for the big screen and the masses.”

While the first instalment of Satyameva Jayate turned out to be a huge hit, Abraham and team would be hoping for the second instalment to repeat history once again. But with the trailer failing to impress the audience, it’ll be a tough road ahead for the Milap Zaveri directorial.

SEE ALSO: Aditya Roy Kapur’s Impromptu Performance Goes Viral On The Internet; Netizens Praise His Music Skills

Cover Image: Twitter

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : John Abraham's 'Satyamev Jayate 2' Trailer Sparks Hilarious Meme-Fest Online & They Are Too Good To Avoid