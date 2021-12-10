John Abraham's Bizzare Explanation About How Heart Attacks Occur Leaves Netizens Baffled

John Abraham, who recently appeared on Kapil Sharma’s talk show to promote his recently-released movie ‘Satyameva Jayate 2’ with co-star Divya Khosla Kumar, has gone on to become the talk of the town after a fifteen-second clip of him talking about ‘heart attack’ went viral. Hailed as one of the fittest and handsome actors in Bollywood, Abraham was quizzed about heart attacks becoming more common among young people. And to everyone’s surprise, Abraham responded with a (so-called) technical response leaving everyone in the studio speechless.

The clip featuring Abraham sharing his opinion on ‘heart attack’ has turned into a meme-material on the internet. While many called him ‘beauty without brains’, some even called his comments to be ‘illogical and non-sense’. Check out a few reactions here:

I wish our medical students had this much confidence!!!

Gibberish at all level!!! pic.twitter.com/eOfFI5FUm0 — Prerna Chettri (@prernachettri) December 8, 2021

Why do Bollywood people feel this urge to display their stupidity in every matter? Trust me, if this guy writes a book on heart health, our Indian public will make it a bestseller. pic.twitter.com/zQkEX22ibz — Nandita Iyer (@saffrontrail) December 8, 2021

Beauty without brains, living in a triglyceride bubble😖 — Arun Valsan (@DrArunKValsan) December 8, 2021

me saying stupid shit at family gatherings so that i could show them my extensive knowledge at 14 years of age https://t.co/FkpUFDg2eo — . (@wakhraswag_) December 9, 2021

With many young celebrities like Sidharth Shukla, Puneeth Rajkumar and others losing their lives due to a heart attack this year, a surge in cardiac tests has been reported in many hospitals across the country.

While ‘Satyameva Jayate 2’ struggles to gain pace at the box office, John Abraham is all set to start filming for Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer ‘Pathan’ soon. The change in shooting schedule due to Aryan Khan’s drugs case has resulted in Abraham pushing the filming of Jagan Shakti’s ‘Ayyappanum Koshiyum’ remake to a later date. Apart from these big-budget projects, Abraham also has ‘Attack’ and ‘Ek Villain Returns’ in the pipeline.

SEE ALSO: John Abraham’s ‘Satyamev Jayate 2’ Trailer Sparks Hilarious Meme-Fest Online & They Are Too Good To Avoid

Cover Image: Instagram

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : John Abraham's Bizzare Explanation About How Heart Attacks Occur Leaves Netizens Baffled