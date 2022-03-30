John Abraham Refuses To Talk About 'The Kashmir Files'; Slams Journalist For Asking 'Crazy Questions'

Despite being mired in controversies, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri’s ‘The Kashmir Files’ starring Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar and Pallavi Joshi continues to excel at the box office. Based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits during the Kashmir Insurgency in 1990, the film has been receiving a good response from the audience, and with several celebrities like Aamir Khan, Yami Gautam, Ajay Devgn, Kangana Ranaut and others extending their support, ‘The Kashmir Files’ has also become one of the highest-earning Bollywood films in the domestic circuit in the post-pandemic era.

Given the fact that many Bollywood actors have shared their opinions about the Vivek Agnihotri directorial, John Abraham too was quizzed about the film at a recent press conference. While the actor dismissed questions related to other films apart from his upcoming project, ‘Attack’, John gave it back to the journalist for asking ‘crazy questions’.

While the ‘Dishoom’ actor seemed pretty irked by questions darted at him, John revealed that he hasn’t watched ‘The Kashmir Files’, so had nothing to say about it. Furthermore, when he was quizzed about the ‘overdose of action’ in his recently released films, John called the journalist ‘dumb’ and asked him to ask questions related to ‘Attack’. “More than physically fit, I am trying to be mentally fit to answer some crazy questions, as people are so dumb,” John said at the press conference.

Helmed by Lakshya Raj Anand, ‘Attack’ also features Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh in pivotal roles and is slated to release on April 1 in theatres.

Apart from ‘Attack’, John has interesting projects like Mohit Suri’s ‘Ek Villain Returns’ and ‘Pathaan’ co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in his kitty.

Cover Image: Bhavya Poonia/Mashable India

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

