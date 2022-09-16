‘Jogi’ Review: Diljit Dosanjh’s Film Is Heartwarming And Heartbreaking At The Same Time

Diljit Dosanjh starrer Jogi set in the 1980s takes place amidst the political turmoil hours after the death of Indira Gandhi. However, the film instead of exploring the political chaos chooses to focus on one character and the people around him. The focus on Diljit’s character Jogi works in the film’s favour. The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial is simply about what Jogi has to go through during the hardest three days of his life.

SEE ALSO: ‘Jogi’, ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ And More Movies/Shows Releasing This Week

Based on true events the film gives a fictional account of the riots that took place in Delhi in 1984. The film follows Jogi who is getting ready to celebrate his nephew’s birthday and going about his every day. He takes the bus with his father on the last day before his retirement, while his brother goes off to manage the family shop. However, within hours their world turns upside down when on the other side of the city, Indira Gandhi is killed by her own bodyguards who were reported to be Sikhs.

The news spreads across the city and the country, turning everyone against their Shikh friends, and neighbours. Jogi and his father are called terrorists and asked to get off the bus without an explanation. On their way back home, they are faced with the reality when they see people being burnt alive with their shops, cars, and homes. The film moves slowly in the first fifteen minutes as the story unfolds in real-time. Unlike in today’s time where news spreads within minutes, the film really takes the opportunity to set the feel of the 1980s without making it a pressing matter.

Hours after the riots begin half of Delhi has been burning at the orders of a politician. Ali Abbas Zafar does not shy away from naming and putting a face on the villains of the story. The politician with the police under his control attempts to eradicate all the Sikhs in the city, and the area under his control. The cops are given the duty to safeguard and supply the ones rioting instead of helping the ones in need. However, Rawinder played by Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub steps up to help his friend Jogi. The two with some help attempt to traffic people out of Delhi to Punjab for their safety.

Jogi is an out-right drama but the screenplay by Zafar and Sukhmani Sadana is written well enough to feel like a thriller most of the time. The second half does take a dip with a romantic backstory, but Diljit Dosanjh’s performance is bound to keep the audience hooked to the end. Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub also leaves a lasting impression as a supporting character but Diljit remains in the center stage and proves it with his acting prowess.

SEE ALSO: ‘RRR’s Global Recognition Decoded, Here’s Why Firangis Are Still Talking About It

Verdict: Jogi is one of the good films that come with a balance of story, screenplay, casting, and performance. Not all of it may work hand in hand but in the end, Dijit runs the show like the film’s title suggests. The story is about three friends of different faith coming to the recuse at the darkest hour but the hero gets an unforgettable tribute.

Cover artwork by Bhavya Poonia/Mashable India

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : 'Jogi' Review: Diljit Dosanjh's Film Is Heartwarming And Heartbreaking At The Same Time