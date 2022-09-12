‘Jogi’, ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ And More Movies/Shows Releasing This Week

After Brahmastra’s successful release, this week may not see a major Bollywood movie on the big screen, however, OTT shows have plenty to offer. Two big Hollywood releases are also in the pipeline including The Woman King as well as Everything Everywhere All at Once. Diljit Dosanjh’s Jodi is one of the anticipated releases this week alongside Star Wars spin off/prequel Andor.

Jogi (Netflix) September 16

Diljit Dosanjh led Jogi directed by Ali Abbas Zafar is a drama set during the 1984 riots in Delhi. The trailer left many impressed with Diljit Dosanjh’s performance alongside Kumud Mishra and Zeeshan Ayyub. The trailer shows Diljit stuck in Delhi with his family amid the riots and undertakes the duty to help many more to get out of the city to Punjab.

Andor (Disney+ Hotstar) September 12

Another Star Wars prequel is set to release on Disney’s OTT platform. The series is a Rogue One spin-off following Rebel spy Cassian Andor played by Diego Luna in his formative years. He will be seen taking on some tough missions as he begins the fight for the rebellion. The trailer also gives a glimpse at many iconic locations and ships of the Empire.

Dahan (Disney+ Hotstar) September 16

The nine-episode horror series led by Tisca Chopra and Saurabh Shukla is set to take a deep dive into India’s lore about supernatural powers and cursed caves. The trailer reveals a district magistrate sets out to bring development into a remote village however, the villagers are weary of a curse on the open land and the treasure hidden in the caves.

The Woman King (Theatres) September 15

Led by Viola Davis, the film set in the 1800s follows a group of all-female warriors known as protectors of the African kingdom of Dahomey. When the kingdom is faced with a new threat from colonizers. Nanisca is seen training the next generation of recruits to fight against a foreign enemy that’s determined to destroy their way of life.

Everything Everywhere All At Once (Theatres) September 15

The film set to release in India now recieved critical acclaim from critics worldwide. Led by Michelle Yeoh, the film explores the love and hate between a family, a common trope, however, the screenplay works wonders with great performances by the leading cast.

Notably, there are weekly releases like House Of The Dragon, Rings Of Power, She-Hulk as well as Koffee With Karan season 7.

