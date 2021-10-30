Joey Tribbiani-Inspired 'Dune' Movie Poster Goes Viral. And The Internet Is Delighted

With critics and audience going all out praising Denis Villeneuve’s recently-released sci-fi movie, Dune, an adaptation of Frank Herbert’s novel, social media has been flooded with posts related to the film. While the ongoing buzz surrounding the movie seems to be quite strong, a fan-made Dune poster featuring American sitcom FRIENDS character Joey Tribbiani has (now) gone viral on the internet. The viral meme showcases various moods of the popular Matt LeBlanc character, but the highlight was the hilarious twist that the meme-maker gave the poster by adding Joey’s iconic pick-up line ‘How You Doin?’.

Needless to say, the meme grabbed everyone’s attention and within no time has gone viral on the microblogging site. But that’s not all as FRIENDS official handle had recently shared a similar meme scene featuring Joey’s hilarious moments from the show. And the appreciation that it received was quite insane. Meanwhile, here are a few reactions to the recent viral meme:

HOW YOU D̶O̶I̶N̶ DUNE? Grab your Joey special (two pizzas) and get ready – #DuneMovie is in theaters and streaming on @hbomax today. pic.twitter.com/Dv22D2Zcx9 — FRIENDS (@FriendsTV) October 22, 2021

This wins the internet. https://t.co/LUkmEx09Y2 — Vindaloo Diesel (@arune) October 27, 2021

Apart from fans, renowned director Christopher Nolan, known for dominating the sci-fi genre, too seemed impressed with Villeneuve’s movie. “It’s one of the most seamless marriages of live-action photography and computer-generated visual effects that I’ve seen. It’s very, very compelling at every turn,” Nolan said on a podcast.

Given the immense success of Dune, the makers recently confirmed the sequel, Dune: Part Two, which is expected to release in October, 2023. While Dune has already managed to collect $40 million-plus in its opening weekend, the Villeneuve directorial which features an ensemble star cast: Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem, is expected to excel and dominate the box office this week.

