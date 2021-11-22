Joey Morgan death: Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse actor dies aged 28

Joey Morgan, who starred in US comedies such as Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse, Flower and Compadres, has died, aged 28.

A representative for the actor said the death was a “shock” and requested the public give his family privacy at this time. The cause of death was not disclosed.

“Joey Morgan passed away early Sunday morning,” they told The Hollywood Reporter. “It was a shock and devastated all of us who loved him. He will be dearly missed. We hope everyone understands how painful this is for his loved ones and can respect boundaries and allow them to grieve in private.”

Film industry figures who worked with Morgan have paid tribute to him on social media. Scouts director Christopher Landon wrote on Twitter: “Joey Morgan came into my life nearly nine years ago when I made Scouts. He was quiet, funny, intelligent and thoughtful. And when the cameras rolled he was magnetic.

“He passed today and the news is heartbreaking. I am honoured to have known him.”

On Instagram, Flower star Zoey Deutch posted a picture of her and Morgan with the caption: “Rest in peace Joey. A deeply kind, talented, special person. We love you.”

Morgan, who was born in Chicago, played one of the three leads – Augie Foster – in the 2015 action comedy Scouts Guide to the Zombie apocalypse.

In Compadres, he played a teenage computer hacker, and in the dark comedy Flower he starred as a troubled youngster.

He went on to star in several independent comedies and was a series regular on Critters: A New Binge. His last acting credit was in 2020 with the sci-fi comedy Max Reload and the Nether Blasters.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Joey Morgan death: Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse actor dies aged 28