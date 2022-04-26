Joe Rogan says he gained ‘two million subscribers’ after attempts to ‘cancel’ him

Joe Rogan has suggested attempts to “cancel” him have had the opposite effect, leading to him gaining as many as two million subscribers.

The podcast host faced criticism earlier this year over past episodes, in which he’d featured alleged anti-vaxxer guests and used racial slurs.

“It’s interesting, my subscriptions went up massively – that’s what’s crazy. During the height of it all, I gained two million subscribers,” Mr Rogan said of the controversy, during an interview with British political pundit Douglas Murray.

