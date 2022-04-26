Joe Rogan says he gained ‘two million subscribers’ after attempts to ‘cancel’ him

Posted on April 26, 2022 0

Joe Rogan has suggested attempts to “cancel” him have had the opposite effect, leading to him gaining as many as two million subscribers.

The podcast host faced criticism earlier this year over past episodes, in which he’d featured alleged anti-vaxxer guests and used racial slurs.

“It’s interesting, my subscriptions went up massively – that’s what’s crazy. During the height of it all, I gained two million subscribers,” Mr Rogan said of the controversy, during an interview with British political pundit Douglas Murray.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Joe Rogan says he gained ‘two million subscribers’ after attempts to ‘cancel’ him