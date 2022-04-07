Joe Budden criticised for assuming K-Pop group BTS is from China

Joe Budden has attracted criticicsm after wrongly assuming that the Korean boy band BTS is from China.

On a recent episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, the 41-year-old American media personality said that he “hates” BTS and incorrectly said that they’re from China.

“I hate them BTS n****s,” Budden said. “Do I need a reason? I hate them n****s. I don’t have to divulge my reason to you, I just hate them n****s.”

“I don’t wanna hear that s***, I don’t wanna see them dance moves, I don’t wanna see you come down in the sky in a little umbrella,” he said, referring to the band’s Oscars performance on Sunday (3 April).

“I don’t wanna see [you]… come from the audience and link up like Voltron and do all of the 98 Degrees moves. I don’t wanna see none of this s***.”

“I know they big, I know it’s China, I don’t wanna see it,” Budden said, to which his co-host Parks Vallely told him they’re Korean. “I don’t want to see Korean-Sync.”

Soon after Budden’s comments, BTS fans, also known as the BTS Army, criticised him for his assumption over the group’s background.

“Did Joe Budden really just say BTS was from China? Man if you’re gonna go after someone at least do your homework first,” one fan wrote.

Another fan added: “Not Joe Budden hating on my boo (Nam-Joon)’s group BTS for absolutely no reason and then proceeds to say they’re from China.”

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Budden responded to the criticism on Twitter, writing: “Like ima get bullied outta my music opinion lol.”

He also replied to a fan who called him out for assuming that BTS is from China.

“Why do men always bother us with their unwanted (racist) stupid opinions?” the tweet read. “You said you hated them for no reason and you called them Chinese how is that a music opinion.”

Budden replied saying: “Oh stop it, I made a mistake and was corrected… and then played a White boy band lol Foh.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Joe Budden criticised for assuming K-Pop group BTS is from China