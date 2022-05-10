Joe Biden’s sister thinks Meghan Markle would ‘make a good potential candidate’ for US president

Valerie Biden Owens, President Joe Biden’s sister, has said that Meghan Markle would make a good potential candidate for the US presidency.

Speaking to ITV’s Good Morning Britain, the former campaign manager and close adviser to the president, said “it’s wonderful to have women in politics, the more women we have, the better our democratic system will work”.

“We embrace all women and we welcome her to come in and join the Democratic Party,” she added.

When asked if she thought the Duchess of Sussex would make a good candidate for the presidency, Ms Biden Owens said, “yes, perhaps, of course, she will”.

Good Morning Britain presenter Richard Madeley said he “would put money on” Meghan Markle running for president after watching the clip from the interview with the president’s sister.

ITV News royal editor Chris Ship said he “always thought” that Meghan would launch a political career at some point in her life.

It “wouldn’t surprise me in the slightest”, he said.

Ed Vaizey, a member of the House of Lords and former MP and government minister, chuckled as he said that “it’s like a Netflix mini-series. The idea that President Meghan and the first man would return to Britain on a state visit in 15 years’ time to be received by King William and Queen Kate, would be fabulous”.

