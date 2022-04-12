Joe Biden’s approval rating drops to lowest point in presidency

President Joe Biden‘s approval rating has dropped to an all-time low, with 58 per cent of respondents disapproving of the way he has handled domestic and foreign affairs while in office, a poll by CBS News/YouGov has found.

His approval rating ticked down to 42 per cent in the poll published on Sunday, a three-point since the first week of April, when a Reuters/Ipsos poll was published.

The president completed one year in office this January. But his rating has been in the 40s since August last year.

His approval rating was low across demographies, with most being frustrated over the pandemic-induced economic crisis and soaring inflation.

At least 63 per cent of the respondents disapproved of the president’s handling of the economy, while 55 per cent showed a thumbs down towards Mr Biden’s approach to the conflict in Europe.

Sixty-nine per cent of those polled were dissatisfied with the way the Democratic president steered the inflation, which touched 7.9 per cent in March – the highest since 1982.

When split along party lines, 44 per cent of Democrats disapproved of Mr Biden’s handling of inflation.

At least 57 per cent of respondents under the age of 30 were unwelcoming of the president’s performance amid growing calls for the cancellation of student debts.

After a resounding victory in the 2020 presidential race, Mr Biden’s ratings started collapsing following the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan last August. According to experts, his falling ratings could bring trouble for Democrats in the upcoming mid-term polls.

The survey was conducted with a sample size of 2,062 adults in the US between 5 April and 8 April. The margin of error is 2.8 percentage points, it said.

Meanwhile, the president on Monday announced new gun regulations to rein in so-called “ghost guns” that have been used in several high-profile violent crimes. His approval rating for handling crimes in the US remained at only 39 per cent.

The president nominated Steve Dettlebach, an Obama-era US attorney, to run the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Source Link Joe Biden’s approval rating drops to lowest point in presidency