Joe Biden welcomes George Floyd’s daughter to the White House two years after his death

Posted on May 26, 2022 0

George Floyd‘s daughter Gianna Floyd joined Joe Biden on stage as he signed a police reform executive order on the second anniversary of her father’s death.

A statement from the White House said that the order would “advance effective, accountable policing and criminal justice practices that will build public trust and strengthen public safety.”

George Floyd died after a police officer knelt on his neck for over eight minutes. The order would require officers to “intervene to stop [others from using] excessive force.”

