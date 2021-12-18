Joe Biden to give speech on Omicron as US braces for holiday surge

President Joe Biden will detail the administration’s response to the Omicron variant in a speech on Tuesday as Americans prepare for winter holidays amid a spike in Covid-19 infections and urgent pleas from health officials to get vaccinated.

The speech will outline how the federal government “will respond to this challenge” and will issue a “stark warning of what the winter will look like for Americans that choose to remain unvaccinated,” according to a White House official, first reported by NBC News.

More than 203 million Americans – or roughly 60 per cent of the US – have received the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna or or one shot Johnson & Johnson vaccines, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

More than 58 million people – about one in six Americans – have received a “booster” vaccine shot.

Federal health officials believe the faster-spreading Omicron variant of the disease could result in a wave of infections hitting strained hospitals as soon as next month.

“In looking at early data on [the] transmissibility of Omicron from other countries, we expect to see the proportion of Omicron cases here in the United States continue to grow in the coming weeks,” CDC director Rochelle Walensky said this week.

More follows…

