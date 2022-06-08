Joe Biden stumbled up the stairs of Air Force One as he boarded the presidential plane at Andrews Airforce Base to fly to California.

Mr Biden, 79, briefly tripped and put his hand down to regain his balance as he made his way up the steps onto the plane. It is the latest in a string of slips on the stairs for the commander-in-chief, who did the same thing just last month on his way to Illinois.

Before departing, Mr Biden told reporters that Tuesday’s primary elections showed that American voters wanted politicians and leaders to take a tougher line on crime and gun violence.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Joe Biden stumbles up stairs of Air Force One on way to California