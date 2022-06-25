Joe Biden signs landmark gun safety bill into law, saying it will ‘save a lot of lives’

Joe Biden signed into law the first major federal gun reform in three decades on Saturday morning, saying it would “save a lot of lives.”

The historic bill, which includes provisions to help states keep guns out of the hands of those deemed to be a danger to themselves or others, was passed in the Senate in a late-night vote on Thursday following bipartisan talks between Democrats and Republicans, including minority leader Mitch McConnell. It passed in the House by 234-193, including 14 Republicans voting with Democrats.

“This is a monumental day,” Mr Biden said at the White House.

The bill includes a provision to expand federal background checks so that firearms retailers will be obliged to examine the state and local juvenile and mental health records of prospective customers aged 18 to 20.

