Joe Biden photographed by ‘large, naked Scottish man’ as he travelled to Cop26 summit

Joe Biden was reportedly confronted with “a large, naked Scottish man” taking a photograph of the US president as he travelled to the Cop26 conference in Glasgow.

According to the White House reporters’ pool report on Mr Biden’s journey from his Edinburgh hotel to the event, the man was standing naked in his front window when he used his phone to capture the moment the president’s motorcade zipped past.

Journalists reported: “At one point when we were still on smaller country roads, a large, naked Scottish man stood in his front window taking a picture of the motorcade with his phone.”

The president also reportedly passed a village where a spray-painted bedsheet had been positioned on a roundabout to wish someone named Sandra a happy 60th birthday.

Screenwriter Damian Mullen wrote on Twitter: “Can’t stop howling that Joe Biden is currently driving by my village where a spray-painted bedsheet hangs from a roundabout reading: ‘HAPPY 60th BIRTHDAY SANDRA FROM AW THE LASSIES XXXX’.”

Speaking at the summit on Tuesday, Mr Biden thanked those who had signed a “game-changing” pledge to cut their methane emissions by 30 per cent by the end of the decade as part of efforts to tackle climate change.

The global methane pledge, led by the US and EU, has been formally launched at the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow, where countries are under pressure to increase their emissions cuts to avoid dangerous warming beyond 1.5C.

It came after he told a group of fellow heads of government on Monday that he was sorry former president Donald Trump’s 2017 decision to pull the US out of the Paris climate accords put the world “behind the eight ball” in the fight against climate change.

Mr Trump announced the US would exit the agreement – which he claimed put America “at a permanent disadvantage” compared with other industrialised nations – in 2017, but because of the agreement’s withdrawal provisions, it took until 4 November 2020, the day after US voters voted to reject his re-election bid, for the US exit to take place.

Re-entering the agreement – which sets a long-term goal of keeping the mean rise in global temperatures from exceeding 2 degrees Celsius – was one of Mr Biden’s first acts upon being sworn in on 20 January of this year, with the US re-entry formally taking place on 19 February.

Additional reporting by Press Association

