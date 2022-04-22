Joe Biden calls modern GOP the ‘MAGA party’

Joe Biden has argued that the Republican Party is straying from traditional conservativism and has become the “MAGA” party.

Speaking in Seattle on Friday about plans to tackle the climate crisis, the president said: “This ain’t your father’s Republican Party. Not a joke. All kidding aside, this is a MAGA party now.”

Mr Biden visited Portland on Thursday to promote his administration’s infrastructure plans and attend fundraisers for the Democratic Party.

