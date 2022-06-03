Joe and Jill Biden send well wishes on Queen's Platinum Jubilee

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden have offered their congratulations to the Queen as she celebrates her platinum jubilee commemorating 70 years on the throne.

The president said that the Queen had inspired people throughout her reign with “selfless devotion,” while the first lady said that her solidarity with American people deepened the “friendship and profound connection” between the two nations.

Jubilee celebrations will be held over a special bank holiday weekend.

