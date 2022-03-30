Joaquin Phoenix's 'Joker 2' Latest Update Could Be A Little Disappointing For Fans

ClTodd Phillips directed and Joaquin Pheonix starrer 2019 movie Joker is considered as one of the best iterations of the titular character and ever since the movie was released fans have been asking only one question, ‘When is Joker 2 releasing’? A new update about Joker’s sequel has been making its rounds, though the update might disappoint fans a bit. But fans can be rest assured that even though Barry Keoghan was introduced as Joker in Matt Reeves, The Batman, DC has plans to continue the story of Joaquin Pheonix’s Joker.

As per TheAnkler(via The Direct), the sequel of Joker was suppose to go on floors as early as the start of 2023. However, the scripting of the movie has been delayed slightly and the work on the script has been pushed back because writer-director Todd Phillips has not yet turned in a draft of the script. However, all hope isn’t dead because, even if Phillips completes the script of Joker 2 in summer this year, the movie could start production in early 2023.

Matt Reeves explains why The Batman x Joker crossover didn’t happen

Recently Matt Reeves also discussed why Joaquin Pheonix’s Joker was not part of Robert Pattinson starrer The Batman. In an interview with Total Film, Reeves said, “ When I was working on the script (The Batman), and got deep into the script, Joker hadn’t come out yet. I didn’t know what Joker was or what it was going to be.

He added, “I became aware of it once we were very deep into the film, and the fact that they were grounding things in a way that was reminiscent of things that we were doing, that wasn’t planned. Joker was always meant to be a very specific standalone that Joaquin [Phoenix], and Todd [Phillips] were doing. There was never really any discussion of crossover.”

