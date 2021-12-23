Joan Collins says it is ‘tragic’ how cancel culture is ‘closing down debates’

Joan Collins has said she thinks so-called “cancel culture” is “tragic”.

The Dynasty star, whose autobiography My Unapologetic Diaries is out now, discussed the topic on Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour on Thursday morning (23 December).

When presenter Chloe Tilley asked Collins if she “worries” about cancel culture, the actor replied: “I think it’s tragic that people can get cancelled for having an opposite opinion to one that’s currently en vogue.

“It’s closing down debates and interesting conversations. I mean, why should everyone think the same thing about everything? It’s very boring, really.”

In October, Collins had called cancel culture “sick”, adding that she doesn’t use social media because “I don’t want to engage in any way, shape or form with these morons”.

While promoting her new memoir in recent months, Collins has been sharing stories about her seven decades in showbiz.

John Forsythe, Joan Collins and Linda Evans in ‘Dynasty’ (Moviestore/Shutterstock)

In one interview, she reflected on meeting Princess Diana at a charity event. “She was over-awed by the paparazzi and screaming crowds, so she asked me how I [could] stand all the attention,” Collins recalled.

“She seemed very vulnerable.”

Collins also dubbed her Dynasty co-star John Forsythe a “misogynist p***k”.

Collins played the ruthless and scheming businesswoman Alexis Carrington on the era-defining Eighties soap, with Forsythe portraying her oil baron ex-husband Blake.

While appearing on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories, Collins said that it was “absolutely” true that they feuded in real life.

