Jimmy Savile: American Netflix viewers horrified by new documentary about British paedophile

American Netflix viewers have shared their shock after watching a new Netflix documentary about the crimes of Jimmy Savile.

Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story was released on the streaming service yesterday, and focuses on the life and crimes of the TV presenter and paedophile.

When Savile’s crimes were brought to light in 2012, they made headlines around the world, but the story received far more coverage in his native UK than in the US and overseas.

On Twitter, some American viewers, and others outside the UK, have shared that they were unaware about the specifics of Savile’s case, with many horrified to learn the details of Savile’s rampant sexual abuse.

“Being an American, I did not know much about Jimmy Savile,” wrote one viewer. “After watching the documentary, I feel like I need to wash for days. Vile monster.”

“Today I’m sorry for learning someone named Jimmy Savile ever even existed. I liked it better when I was oblivious,” another wrote.

“I had heard about Jimmy Savile from an English employee,” wrote an Canada-based Twitter user. “Just watched his doc on #netflix. What an indictment of the cult of celebrity.”

Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story is available to stream on Netflix now.

