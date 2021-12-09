Jimmy Lai among three Hong Kong pro-democracy activists convicted over Tiananmen vigil

Jimmy Lai, founder of now-shuttered Apple Daily, is among the three Hong Kong pro-democracy activists found guilty on Thursday of unauthorised assembly over a 4 June vigil commemorating the Tiananmen Square crackdown of 1989.

A Hong Kong court gave a ruling against media tycoon Lai, barrister Chow Hang Tung and former opposition politician Gwyneth Ho.

All three had pleaded not guilty to inciting others to participate in the assembly last year.

The police in Hong Kong has banned 4 June vigils commemorating Tiananmen Square for the past two years citing the coronavirus restrictions.

More follows.

