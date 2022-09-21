Jimmy Kimmel Angers K-Pop Fans After Referring To BLACKPINK Fans As ‘Kids’; ‘It Was So Rude’

Since the Hallyu wave across the globe, international fans are getting more into K-pop, K-Dramas and other pop culture ventures emerging from South Korea. Besides their versatility and colourful content, the K-pop community is known for their extremely loyal and possessive fans who defend and stan their favourite fans through thick and thin.

Host of the late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Jimmy Kimmel got into hot waters with K-Pop fans after girl group BLACKPINK’s recent appearance on the talk show. While introducing the four-member group on the stage to perform Shut Down, the host referred to their fans as ‘kids’.

For the K-Pop fans, the term holds great offence as it serves the nation that K-Pop fandom is only filled with people from the younger age group. Jimmy Kimmel was on the receiving end of criticism on Twitter after BLACKPINK fans, called BLINKS, pointed out his mistake.

One netizen wrote, ”Not Jimmy Kimmel calling us “kids” while waiting for Bp performance I’m tired of the western industry disrespecting fans thinking we are all “teens” and “kids” while another wrote, ”meanwhile I’ve barely seen blinks being younger than 20 lmao”. Check out the tweets below.

i thought i was the only one who got triggered when jimmy kimmel introduced blackpink — ❦ (@LAL0VEM0NR0E) September 20, 2022

Please never let Blackpink go on Jimmy Kimmel Live again pic.twitter.com/fVhGhqGOVQ — 사샤 Ha-R-d to Love (@yeajirose) September 20, 2022

I’m so glad they didn’t do an interview with him. Like save that for the superior Jimmy pic.twitter.com/Egmg0jnD9X — LaLila⁷ (@jen_blvckpink) September 20, 2022

“He only said that because we are younger than him” that’s exactly the point! Music is for everyone no matter the age. My mom is 64 and just a few hours ago I found her streaming BP songs on yt. She likes kpop a lot. — XiaoXiao (@MyCzennieDay) September 21, 2022

Why do they act like only 12 year olds like Blackpink and BTS? So disrespectful — Zayan 🇵🇸🇺🇦 (@ZayanK04) September 20, 2022

