Jimmy Kimmel Angers K-Pop Fans After Referring To BLACKPINK Fans As 'Kids'; 'It Was So Rude'

Since the Hallyu wave across the globe, international fans are getting more into K-pop, K-Dramas and other pop culture ventures emerging from South Korea. Besides their versatility and colourful content, the K-pop community is known for their extremely loyal and possessive fans who defend and stan their favourite fans through thick and thin.

Host of the late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Jimmy Kimmel got into hot waters with K-Pop fans after girl group BLACKPINK’s recent appearance on the talk show. While introducing the four-member group on the stage to perform Shut Down, the host referred to their fans as ‘kids’.

For the K-Pop fans, the term holds great offence as it serves the nation that K-Pop fandom is only filled with people from the younger age group. Jimmy Kimmel was on the receiving end of criticism on Twitter after BLACKPINK fans, called BLINKS, pointed out his mistake.

One netizen wrote, ”Not Jimmy Kimmel calling us “kids” while waiting for Bp performance I’m tired of the western industry disrespecting fans thinking we are all “teens” and “kids” while another wrote, ”meanwhile I’ve barely seen blinks being younger than 20 lmao”. Check out the tweets below.

