Jim Carrey has responded to a bizarre claim that he is one of “several different people” playing US President Joe Biden.

In a recent video shared on Twitter by Jason Selvig of The Good Liars – a comedy duo that regularly interviews conservative Americans about political matters – a Donald Trump supporter discussed her belief that Biden is in fact dead and multiple actors are standing in for him.

After seeing the video online, The Mask actor responded to the clip, writing: “Oh dear.”

The video shows Selvig talking with a woman who says: “The guy that’s doing the stand-up job of trying to wake people up, is an actor wearing a mask.

“I mean, there are several different people playing Joe Biden at this point,” she continued.

Referencing a moment in 2021 when Biden fell three times walking up the stairs of Air Force One, she added: “I myself think that that was Jim Carrey.”

When asked to clarify, she explained that she believed Carrey was “being silly by falling up the stairs three different times”.

“And James Woods is also I think one of the dopplegänger mask-wearing people,” she concluded, referering to the two-time Oscar nominated actor.

In response to Carrey’s tweet, The Good Liars wrote: “Be honest, was the woman we interviewed in this clip just you in a mask?”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Jim Carrey responds to bizarre theory that he is ‘one of several different actors’ playing Joe Biden