Jim Carrey claims he is retiring from acting: ‘I’ve done enough’

Jim Carrey has claimed he is retiring from acting after his new film, Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

The actor has reprised the role of the villainous Robotnik in the sequel, and while promoting it, he expressed a desire to walk away from his profession.

“Well, I’m retiring,” he told Access Hollywood, adding: “Yeah, probably. I’m being fairly serious.”

The actor then said “it depends”, telling the outlet: “If the angels bring some sort of script that’s written in gold ink that says to me that it’s going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road, but I’m taking a break.”

Explaining the reasoning for his possible retirement, Carrey said: “I really like my quiet life and I really like putting paint on canvas and I really love my spiritual life and I feel like – and this is something you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists – I have enough. I’ve done enough. I am enough.”

Carrey has taken lengthy breaks from major acting roles in the past. His role in the first Sonic the Hedgehog film in 2020 was his first major role since the Dumb and Dumber sequel, which was released in 2014.

However, in that time, he had roles in smaller films The Bad Batch and Dark Crimes, as well as Showtime series Kidding.

His other roles include The Truman Show, The Mask, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind and Batman Forever, in which he played the Riddler.

During the promotional trail for Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Carrey questioned the “dark” depiction of the DC villain, played by Paul Dano, in Matt Reeves’s new Batman film.

Jim Carrey has announced retirement plans (Getty Images for Paramount Pictu)

Carrey is being called a “hypocrite” for saying that Will Smith “should have been” arrested in the wake of hitting Chris Rock at the Oscars during the ceremony on Sunday (27 March).

Due to his comments, a video showing Carrey forcibly kissing an uncomfortable looking then 20-year-old Alicia Silverstone at the MTV Movie Awards in 1997 surfaced online.

The Independent has contacted Carrey for comment. Read The Independent’s verdict on Sonic the Hedgehog 2 here.

Earlier this week, it was announced that Bruce Willis would be “stepping away” from acting due to being diagnosed with a brain condition called aphasia.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Jim Carrey claims he is retiring from acting: ‘I’ve done enough’