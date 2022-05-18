Jill Biden appeals to parents over baby formula shortage

Jill Biden has released a new public service announcement addressing parents’ concerns regarding the shortage of infant formula in the US.

The First Lady appeared in the video message alongside Surgeon General Vivek Murthy to assure viewers that President Joe Biden was “working around the clock” with a team to increase the supply of formula.

Murthy advised parents to consider using a different brand than they were used to, and not to water down formula, or use a formula for a different age group.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.