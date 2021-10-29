Jesy Nelson claims there’s ‘no bad blood’ from her side with Little Mix

Jesy Nelson has claimed that there’s “no bad blood” from her side with Little Mix and that she “genuinely” wishes them all the best.

In previewed comments from The Graham Norton Show, which airs tonight (Friday 29 October) on BBC One, Nelson reiterated a previous comment that she and her former bandmates are “not talking anymore.”

“It is sad but honestly there is no bad blood from my side, and I still love them to pieces and genuinely wish them all the best,” she said.

She continued: “I loved my time with them, and we’ve got the most incredible memories together but It’s just one of those things which needs to take time, so who knows.

“To me they are still the ‘sickest’ girl band in the world.”

The 30-year-old singer, who joined Little Mix after they formed on The X Factor in 2011, announced she had quit the group in December 2020.

Earlier this year, during a new interview with The Guardian, the singer opened up about the circumstances surrounding her departure.

The 30-year-old recalled that she came to the decision to leave the band after suffering a panic attack while filming the music video for their 2020 hit single “Sweet Melody”.

Little Mix (Getty Images)

Prior to the incident, Nelson had been admitted to hospital after a suicide attempt in November 2013, which she has since revealed was due to the abuse she was receiving on social media.

The singer added that before she had a chance to tell her bandmates – Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall – about her decision, they had told her mother that they thought Nelson “should come out of this now”.

Also on The Graham Norton Show, Nelson said a debut album is “hopefully” the next step for her.

“I’m still in the writing process and I don’t want to rush things,” she said.

(YouTube/Jesy Nelson)

Earlier this month it was reported that Nelson was unfollowed by her former Little Mix bandmates on Instagram, shortly after releasing her debut solo single, “Boyz”.

The Instagram page belonging to Edwards’ dog also seemingly snubbed Nelson, though the official Little Mix account is still following her.

Nelson’s own Instagram account recently culled its “following” list down to just two people: P Diddy and Nicki Minaj, both of whom feature on her new song.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Jesy Nelson claims there’s ‘no bad blood’ from her side with Little Mix