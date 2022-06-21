Jessie Wallace: EastEnders executives issue warning to actor for ‘unacceptable’ behaviour

Eastenders executives have issued a statement following the arrest of actor Jessie Wallace on Sunday (19 June).
The actor, who plays Kat Slater in the long-running soap, was taken into custody over the weekend for “public disorder”.
On Tuesday (21 June), a spokesperson for the BBC One soap issued a statement to The Mirror: “Senior bosses have spoken to Jessie Wallace about the incident and issued a clear warning that this kind of behaviour is unacceptable and Jessie has expressed her deep regret.”
