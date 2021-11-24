Jessie J reveals she has suffered a miscarriage

Jessie J has revealed that she has suffered a miscarriage.

Earlier today (24 November), the “Price Tag” singer shared a post on Instagram where she discussed the experience of losing her baby.

She wrote: “Yesterday morning I was laughing with a friend saying ‘seriously though how am I going to get through my gig in LA tomorrow night without telling the whole audience I am pregnant.’ By yesterday afternoon I was dreading the thought of getting through the gig without breaking down.”

The singer then says how she found out she miscarried: “After going for my third scan and being told there was no longer a heartbeat.”

She also confirmed that she will still be performing live: “This morning. I feel like I have no control of my emotions. I may regret posting this. I may not. I actually don’t know. What I do know is that I want to sing tonight. Not because I’m avoiding the grief or the process, but because I know singing tonight will help me.”

She added: “To get pregnant was a miracle in itself and an experience I will never forget and I know I will have again. I’m still in shock, the sadness is overwhelming. But I know I am strong, and I know I will be ok. I also know millions of women all over the world have felt this pain and way worse. I feel connected to those of you I know and those of you I don’t. It’s the loneliest feeling in the world.”

The singer, who has collaborated with the likes of Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande also detailed what singing means to her: “I have done two shows in two years and my soul needs it. Even more today. I know some people will be thinking she should just cancel it. But in this moment I have clarity on one thing. I started singing when I was young for joy, to fill my soul and self love therapy, that hasn’t ever changed and I have to process this my way.”

Jessie J is set to perform tonight (24 November) at The Hotel Café is Los Angeles.

