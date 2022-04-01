Jessie J calls out bodyshaming trolls for asking if she is pregnant

Jessie J has told people to stop commenting on her weight and asking if she is pregnant.

The musician, who opened up about having a miscarriage in November, posted on her Instagram stories telling her followers to stop discussing people’s bodies.

On Thursday, the “Price Tag” singer wrote: “Stop commenting on people’s weight. Anyone. Just stop.”

The singer took to her Instagram stories to hit back at body-shamers (Jessie J/Instagram)

The 34-year-old added that she “feels great” after gaining just under a stone in weight.

She continued: “It might stay or it might not or I might gain more, who cares?! I don’t care as long as I feel good and I’m healthy.”

“Someone literally just asked me if I was pregnant… and they also knew of what I went through last year and told me their thoughts on that and how I should [have] handled it. So strange and damn bold, I would never.”

In November, the singer, whose real name is Jessica Cornish, shared that she experienced a miscarriage.

She said in a now-deleted Instagram post that her “sadness was overwhelming” upon losing her baby.

“To get pregnant was a miracle in itself and an experience I will never forget and I know I will have again,” she wrote.

“I also know millions of women all over the world have felt this pain and way worse. I feel connected to those of you I know and those of you I don’t.”

She urged people not to give their unsolicited advice or opinions unless it’s asked for and added that it’s “wild that some people don’t know that.”

The ‘Bang Bang’ singer said she feels great about her current weight (Jessie J/Instagram)

Soon after, the singer shared a photo of her stomach with the zipper to her trousers undone accompanied with the caption, “mood.”

